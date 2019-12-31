Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

YUMC opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 497.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,840,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,857,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

