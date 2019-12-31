Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.49. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $9.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.83 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The stock has a market cap of $541.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average is $178.51.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

