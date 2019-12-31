-$0.06 EPS Expected for BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

