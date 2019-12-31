Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 3392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $530.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.94.

Bank of Cyprus Company Profile (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

