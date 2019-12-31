ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus Soliton (NYSE:SOLY) Critical Survey

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 3 4 0 2.57 Soliton 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed currently has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.45%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.82%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than ResMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.61 billion 8.53 $404.59 million $3.64 42.47 Soliton N/A N/A -$9.31 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 15.52% 26.72% 13.45% Soliton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ResMed beats Soliton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

