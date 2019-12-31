TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.94 ($34.81).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TLG stock opened at €28.45 ($33.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a twelve month high of €28.80 ($33.49).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

