Head to Head Analysis: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Bankshares and 1st Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $41.65 million 3.84 $7.07 million N/A N/A 1st Source $354.37 million 3.74 $82.41 million $3.16 16.44

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. 1st Source pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and 1st Source has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Union Bankshares and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 16.33% 15.62% 1.31% 1st Source 23.97% 11.50% 1.41%

Summary

1st Source beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

