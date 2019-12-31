Reviewing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50% 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71%

19.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and 360 Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 2.22 $287.59 million $1.60 8.71 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.16 $173.56 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. 360 Finance has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.05%. Given 360 Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Summary

LexinFintech beats 360 Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

