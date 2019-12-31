Insider Buying: Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Purchases 2,045 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Vanessa Musuele acquired 2,045 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,020.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at C$18,992.40.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$4.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.30 million. Analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.