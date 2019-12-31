Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 72,500 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,535,587 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,015.99.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 24,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$3,185.00.
Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
