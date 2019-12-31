Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) Insider Acquires A$11,628.08 in Stock

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) insider Lindsay Maxsted acquired 462 shares of Westpac Banking stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$25.17 ($17.85) per share, with a total value of A$11,628.08 ($8,246.86).

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at A$24.23 ($17.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$24.87 and its 200 day moving average is A$27.49. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of A$23.30 ($16.52) and a one year high of A$30.05 ($21.31).

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

The business also recently declared a final dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 84.43%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.