Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis acquired 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,902.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,241,478.50.

TSE BPY.UN opened at C$23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$21.51 and a 12 month high of C$28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.94%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

