Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis acquired 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,902.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,241,478.50.

TSE BPY.UN opened at C$23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of C$21.51 and a 12 month high of C$28.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.94%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

