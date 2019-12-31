Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $17,116.32 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $2,523.22.

BTN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

