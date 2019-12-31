Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opko Health by 852.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 670,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

