Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

