Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BRBS stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday.
About Blue Ridge Bankshares
Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.