Andrew R. Heyer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Lovesac Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 152,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lovesac by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 2,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

