Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) major shareholder Steven L. Kiel bought 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $78,732.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SYTE stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Enterprise Diversified Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

