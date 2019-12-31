Scott Williamson Purchases 250,000 Shares of Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) Stock

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) insider Scott Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,250.00 ($22,163.12).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.10. Blackstone Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold, cobalt, and nickel properties. It primarily holds interests in the Red Gate project, including one granted exploration license covering an area of 145.2 square kilometers located to the northeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Silver Swan South project, which comprises one exploration license application and six granted prospecting licenses covering an area of 38.5 square kilometers located near Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Middle Creek project that consists 22 prospecting license applications covering an area of 39.7 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

