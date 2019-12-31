Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Insider North Energy ASA Sells 250,000 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,848,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,139,500.

TSE TXP opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.