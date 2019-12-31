Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) Insider North Energy ASA Sells 250,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,848,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,139,500.

TSE TXP opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP Stock
Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP Stock
Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys $17,116.32 in Stock
Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys $17,116.32 in Stock
Opko Health Inc. CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares
Opko Health Inc. CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares
Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock
Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock
Andrew R. Heyer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co Stock
Andrew R. Heyer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co Stock
Enterprise Diversified Inc Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares
Enterprise Diversified Inc Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report