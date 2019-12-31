Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Susan Forrester purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).
Shares of ASX:VVA opened at A$2.75 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88.
Viva Leisure Company Profile
