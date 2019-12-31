Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Susan Forrester purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

Shares of ASX:VVA opened at A$2.75 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88.

Viva Leisure Company Profile

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP Stock
Bryan Kenneth Davis Acquires 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP Stock
Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys $17,116.32 in Stock
Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys $17,116.32 in Stock
Opko Health Inc. CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares
Opko Health Inc. CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares
Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock
Richard T. Spurzem Buys 2,500 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock
Andrew R. Heyer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co Stock
Andrew R. Heyer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Lovesac Co Stock
Enterprise Diversified Inc Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares
Enterprise Diversified Inc Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report