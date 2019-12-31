$161.50 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $161.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $165.70 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $626.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $631.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $690.17 million, with estimates ranging from $670.80 million to $709.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 130,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $406,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

