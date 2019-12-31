$73.26 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce $73.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $79.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year sales of $253.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.12 million to $257.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.91 million, with estimates ranging from $295.06 million to $350.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gain Capital stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

