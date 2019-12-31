Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,200,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after buying an additional 720,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 910,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 135,107 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.