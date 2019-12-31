RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RFIL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

