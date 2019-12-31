Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 155,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 53.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

