Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.49. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.
