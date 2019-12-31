Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.49. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

