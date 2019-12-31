Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

