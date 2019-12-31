German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce sales of $48.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.18 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $42.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $184.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.86 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $201.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million.

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $951.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

