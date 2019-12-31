Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 825,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $860.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

