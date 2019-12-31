BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 286,500 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $73.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

