Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $20.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $21.15 billion. Facebook posted sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $70.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 billion to $70.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.11 billion to $86.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,083,646 shares of company stock valued at $388,895,738 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.48. Facebook has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

