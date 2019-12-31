Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of HAYN opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

