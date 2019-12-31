Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of HAYN opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $446.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.70.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haynes International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HAYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.
