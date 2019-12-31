Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expands By 9.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.