AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Buys $714,091.70 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $373.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $322.15 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

