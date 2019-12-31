State Street Corp Invests $3.69 Million in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

