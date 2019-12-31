State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTYH stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

