Insider Selling: CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Director Sells C$29,358.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

CRH Medical Corp (CVE:CRM) Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,952.

CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of C$83.00 and a 1 year high of C$128.87.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

