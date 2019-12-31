State Street Corp Acquires 41,046 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evolus were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 4.44. Evolus Inc has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

