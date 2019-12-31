Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Select Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Select Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Select Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Select Bancorp stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Select Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.