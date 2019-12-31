Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean Sells 203,765 Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Joseph Alger Raymond St-Jean sold 203,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$99,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,471.82.

Shares of RNX opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 million and a PE ratio of -35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

