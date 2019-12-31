State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $622.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.