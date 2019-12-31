Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Purchases 883,340 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00.

VRA stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vera Bradley by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.