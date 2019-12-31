Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Director Buys C$52,632.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

BTE opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CSFB cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

