Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) Insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima Purchases 2,906,494 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima purchased 2,906,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$319,714.34 ($226,747.76).

PLL stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.13. Piedmont Lithium Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of $95.40 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

