State Street Corp Raises Stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Howard Bancorp news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. 23.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.34. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

