Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $134.04 and a 12-month high of $184.49. The company has a market cap of $295.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $47.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

