State Street Corp Has $3.76 Million Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

