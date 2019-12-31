State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 137,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

