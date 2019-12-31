State Street Corp Sells 1,252 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $542.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

