State Street Corp Acquires 2,662 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ACNB were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACNB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

